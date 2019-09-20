KISD investigating possible threat at Shoemaker HS

Killeen ISD is investigating a possible threat made in a drawing at Shoemaker High School.

Someone wrote the threat on a boys bathroom stall along with an expletive.

Killeen ISD says during its investigation, students are safe and classes are continuing as normal.

The District is asking that parents talk with their children about the seriousness of making such threats. KISD says threats like these needlessly alarm students and parents alike.

KISD says it will prosecute the person responsible to the fullest extent of the law, whether it is a hoax or not.

