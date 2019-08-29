KISD: Middle School student makes terroristic threat against high schools

A 14-year-old old middle school student is in police custody, accused of making a terroristic threat against Killeen, Ellison, and Shoemaker High Schools.

KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher says the boy made the threat around 4:30 p.m. on social media. Killeen police got a search warrant and arrested the teenager around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Along with the criminal charges the teenager faces, this could result in his expulsion from school. Those who ‘liked’ or ‘forwarded’ the threat may also face criminal charges.

KISD says there will be enhanced police presence at all campuses tomorrow, and stresses that it will be safe for students to attend classes.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft and Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will hold a joint press conference at 2:00 p.m. Thurday to discuss the arrest and social media threat.