Killeen ISD moves forward with Virtual Graduation as parents, students push back

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Independent School District’s Virtual Graduation is moving forward. On Wednesday, Killeen High School’s Valedictorians recorded their speeches for the big event.

As plans move forward, parents hope the district will change its mind and push a physical graduation for a later time.

“Numerous parents have sent so many types of ideas to them, and they are shooting down everything,” said Tracy Willis, Killeen ISD parent.

The day every high school student dreams of is shaping up a little different for Killeen ISD seniors.

“It’s kind of disappointing just because it’s such a big thing that we’ve been waiting for for so many years, that we worked really hard for, and that everyone before and after us, all those classes will get to have that memory. But if we don’t have a physical graduation, we’re not going to get that,” said Kelsey Willis, Ellison High School senior.

COVID-19 forced the closure of schools, and the district has made the decision to take the big ceremony online.

“This virtual graduation, while it’s not the ideal situation, it is an opportunity for us to honor each and everyone of our students,” said Taina Maya, Killeen ISD Spokesperson.

Parents in the KISD Class of 2020: Let Them Walk Facebook group hope the district changes their plan to mimic other nearby school district.

“Temple’s superintendent, he said, ‘Look, it if can’t happen on this day, I got it scheduled for this day.’ He is letting parents know, ‘I’m hearing you and I’m trying my best because your seniors deserve so much more than a slideshow.’ We can do a slideshow at a graduation party,” said Juanita Patterson, Killeen ISD parent.

The district says pushing back is simply not ideal for their size.

“While the districts nearby may just have one high school or a smaller graduating class, we really had to think of a plan that could not only just say, ‘Here’s what we can do,’ but we can do it well and we can do it at the same time frame. We can’t hold back our students from graduating,” added Maya.

Those against the online graduation say it’s an experience their child will never get back.

“Our kids deserve better than just a slate. A Power Point that someone can just make at home,” said Willis.

“There is really no win here, and we know that. It hurts us just as much as it hurts them. To those families, know that you hurt and we hurt, as well. But we want to celebrate each student. So please just have faith in our ability to do so,” said Maya.

The Virtual Graduations will be streamed LIVE on May 29th to the 31st. Parents in the Facebook Group are planning to honor their seniors with a parade on May 23rd.

