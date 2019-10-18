KISD police seek suspect in indecent exposure

Killeen ISD police are looking for a man they say exposed himself at a middle school concert Thursday night.

The incident occurred on the Killeen High School campus with the suspect later caught on a couple of security cameras.

A KISD spokesperson said a parent witnessed what was described as an “inappropriate act” and immediately notified police.

Officers responded immediately but were unable to locate the suspect.

KISD officers are working with other law enforcement agencies in trying to find the suspect and are asking members of the public who might have seen anything or who might recognize the suspect to call KISD police at 254-336-2815.