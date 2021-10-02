KISD shows love for custodian appreciation day

KILLEEN, Texas — Today is school custodian appreciation day, a day devoted to the men and women who keep our schools tidy and clean for our kids.

Never has that been more important than in the time of COVID. KISD celebrated their custodians by hearing from the Cleaning Services Coordinator Roy Harris.

Roy has been with KISD for 36 years and is loved by all the students, staff and faculty.

Roy said when COVID hit, it completely changed the way custodians had to do their jobs. Not just cleaning during the evenings while the schools are empty but making sure they stay clean consistently.

Roy also said that their job is for the children and he is grateful to be a part of the KISD family.

“I may not feel well today, as one custodian now was talking not too long ago, she didn’t feel well, but she know why she’s doing what she’s doing,” he said. “The most important reason for doing it is making sure those children, when they come to school, they have a cleaner working than a lot to learn.”

“And so we want to make sure that environment is clean for them,” he added. “And it brings pride also just knowing you’re making a difference in somebody’s life, you know, and that’s what I try to instill in all the custodians. Don’t ever forget why we do what we do.”

Roy continues to say that he hopes all custodians understand why their jobs are so important.