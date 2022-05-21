KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Students and families of Killeen ISD celebrated a big accomplishment this week.

The district celebrated it’s annual special needs commencement that included 24 seniors from Ellison, Killeen, Shoemaker, and Harker Heights high schools earning diplomas.

Executive Director for Special Education Jan Peronto referred to “the village”, pointing out parents, friends, teachers and a host of business partners that provide support to help students transition into work.

The group included the KISD career center, as well as cafeteria staff at Harker Heights Elementary School and Rancier Middle School.

So a huge congrats to all the graduates.