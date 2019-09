New art is in full display at Killeen ISD.

The nine letters — which were created over the summer by five art teachers from different schools in the district — read “We are KISD”.

The mobile mural tells a visual history while honoring school district staff members and students.







Each word and letter has its own meaning, some feature actual portraits of students, the different school mascots, and different academic elements.

The exhibit will appear at events throughout the year.