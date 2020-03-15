KISD to provide free grab & go meals starting Tuesday

KILLEEN, TX – Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Killeen ISD will provide free breakfast and free lunch each day to all children ages 0-18.
Various locations have been designated as pick-up points regardless of enrollment and economic status. Children must be present in order to pick-up food. Meals will be available for pick-up at or near the entrance of each campus listed below.
Grab & Go Pick-Up Locations:
Rancier Middle School, 3301 Hillard Ave
Harker Heights Elementary, 726 S. Ann Blvd, HH TX
Manor Middle School 1700 S. WS Young Dr
Reeces Creek Elementary, 400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop
Willow Springs Elementary, 2501, W. Stan Schlueter Loop
West ward Elementary, 709 W. Dean Avenue
Hay branch Elementary, 6101 Westcliff Road
Cedar Valley, 4801 Chantz Drive
Peebles Elementary, 1800 N. WS Young Dr
Pershing Park, Elementary, 1500 Central Texas Expressway
Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 S. Clear Creek Rd
Oveta Culp Hobby, 53210 Lost Moccasin St, Fort Hood