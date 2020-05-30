KPD mourns sudden death of K9 Officer

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is mourning one of their own.

On Facebook, the department says K9 Officer Todd Shoemaker passed away unexpectedly in his home Saturday morning.

The department says Officer Shoemaker started his career with the Killeen Police Department in January of 2006. His faithful K9, Arco, began training together since 2013.

“Officer Shoemaker’s untimely passing has saddened the entire KPD family. He is going to be missed by all who knew and served with him,” said Police Chief Charles Kimble.