KPD: Two women beat a 12-year-old girl with bats

Police say two women beat a 12-year-old girl at Killeen High School and are now in the Bell County Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX44 News, the pre-teen told officers that she got into an argument with a fellow student at Killeen Middle School on June 12th of this year, and it led to an altercation with a relative of the other student, Chonda Edmond.

Chonda Edmond

Hours later, the girl says she went to the high school to meet with friends. According to the affidavit, that’s when Edmond and Kyhirah Clemons appeared, carrying what looked like baseball bats.

Kyhirah Clemons

The girl says Edmond and Clemons attacked her, knocking her unconscious at one point.

When police got to the school, they found the child on the ground with multiple injuries. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she told officers her story.

Investigators say they watched surveillance video of the attack at Killeen High School and cellphone video of the incident at Killeen Middle School.

They arrested both women on Saturday, Oct. 19th. They are both being held on $100,000 bond on a charge of Injury to a Child.

FOX44 News is choosing not to name the student who reported being beaten.