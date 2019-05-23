La Vega ISD Track and Field Team honored with championship parade

The La Vega Independent School District Track and Field Team won the state championship, and Wednesday evening was a time to celebrate!

A championship parade took place in Bellmead. The route started at Sam’s Club, traveled down Bellmead Drive to La Vega Street, and finished at the Willie Williams Athletic Complex at 555 N. Loop 340.

After the parade ended, the district held a community pep rally, where the jersey of Calveion “Juicy” Landrum was retired. Landrum helped the Baylor Lady Bears win their third national title in women’s basketball this season.

Source: La Vega Independent School District