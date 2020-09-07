Labor Day Getaways Add Tourism Surge To Waco

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer – but for Waco, it means big bucks as out-of-towners see it as the perfect road trip destination.

“It’s Waco. It’s unique. It’s different,” said Lauren Gadberry, a College Station resident.

Gadberry took the 90-minute trip to Waco to celebrate her birthday, and their first stop was the Cameron Park Zoo.

At the start of the year, the zoo struggled financially – as it was forced to close for four months due to COVID-19. However, it’s thriving this Labor Day.

On Labor Day 2018, the zoo saw 1,321 guests. The number increased by 210 in 2019 to 1,531 guests.

But as of 1:00 p.m., more than three hours before closing, the zoo saw 1,636 guests – a 105 increase compared to 2019.

Staff credits new animals such as the albino racoon and the American black bear for the surge in guests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44