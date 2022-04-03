LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Lacy Lakeview Police were searching for a suspect that was initially involved in a traffic stop but fled the scene, causing property damage and attempting to hit a police officer with his vehicle.

Earlier today, officer initiated the traffic stop at the area of Mesquite Tree and East Crest. From there, the suspect fled North into Elm Mott.

The suspect from the pursuit was located and apprehended in the Elm Mott area. One officer sustained minor injuries while apprehending the suspect but is in stable condition.