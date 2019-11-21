Lake Brazos Dam May Receive $5M Facelift

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is working to give the Lake Brazos Dam a much-needed $5M facelift.

This comes after The City of Waco says parts of the embankment are slowly crumbling.

“Yeah, having some amount of period flooding. You expect and know that’s gonna happen,” says City Spokesperson Jonathan Echols.

Echols says the city realized the problem while conducting a study with Fort Worth engineering company Freese And Nichols.

This prompted them to work on solutions.

“[We’ve been] adding rip-rap, adding some stone and debris along the banks,” he adds.

Future repairs to the embankment could include replacing valves, adding more soil, and building a basin.

“I don’t know what we’ll end up doing because that’s still being looked at,” Echols says.

Freese And Nichols is currently working on designs for the embankment, a process which usually takes a year.

Once completed, the project will be presented to Waco City Council.