Lampasas County Sheriff investigating suspected homicide

KEMPNER, Texas – A young man is dead in a suspected homicide in Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call on Monday night regarding several gunshots. A second caller advised she believed her son had been shot.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Pecos Lane. When they arrived, they found several individuals in a residential yard and carport area.

Deputies discovered a 24-year-old man, identified as Vance Helzer, with multiple gunshots in the chest and torso area.

EMS performed life-saving treatments, but to no avail. Helzer was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman, and was transported to Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

Drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were found near the area. It is suspected Helzer was shot standing near the street in front of the residence.

Arrests are expected to be made soon.

Source: Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office