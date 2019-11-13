Lampasas deputies spring into action to save elderly couple from house fire

LAMPASAS, Texas- Lampasas Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that occurred Tuesday at approximately 12:56 a.m.

Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a house fire at the 400 block of East 5th Street. The house fire was located directly behind the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office southeast corner.

A neighbor observed flames at the back of the mentioned residence and immediately called 911.

After making the necessary calls, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Communication Officer Elain Tabor decided she would assist the police department in toning out the fire department.

Deputes Justin Wilson, Calvin Wilcox, and Rhett Levingston observed the house engulfed in fire, and decided to run on foot to the house fire instead of driving because they felt it was quicker.

Upon their arrival, Lampasas Police Department Garret Bradley arrived and they knocked on the door and yelled to see if there were any occupants inside.

Deputies located 78-year-old Julie Lane sleeping on a chair in the living room and her husband 74-year-old Orville Gene Lane sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the residence.

They were able to assist Mrs. Lane onto a wheelchair get her out of the residence, Mr. Lane was disoriented but they managed to escort him out of the house. The couples pet chihuahua was reunited with them.

The Lampasas Fire Department responded and fought the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it is believed to have started near the kitchen and an addition to the back of the house.

No injuries were reported by all parties involved.