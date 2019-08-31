Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Lampasas PD seeking suspect in vehicle burglaries

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Lampasas Police Department)

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Lampasas Police Department needs your help identifying a man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries.

The suspect is wearing a white Sherwin Williams t-shirt, khaki light colored cargo-style shorts, and tennis shoes.

  • (Courtesy: Lampasas PD)
  • (Courtesy: Lampasas PD)

The person parked a dark-colored hatchback or Jeep Cherokee-type vehicle on U.S. 281, in front of 1550 U.S. 281, on August 29. This person then burglarized multiple vehicles, stealing large amount of miscellaneous tools and other items.

Anyone with information about this person can contact Sgt. Investigator Nick Roberts at the Lampasas Police Department by calling (512) 556-3644, or submit a tip to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by calling 1-866-756-8477 or submit Crime Stoppers tip online.

Source: Lampasas Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected