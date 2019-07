Lampasas police report find the body of a woman in the city’s business park.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a location in the Lampasas Business Park on South Highway 183 at 2:52 p.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found the car, then found the deceased adult female in the area.

The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute for Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The identity of the woman was not released.