Lampasas Woman Rescued after Jeep Submerges in Water

LAMPASAS, Texas – Severe rain in Lampasas caused several intersections to be blocked off.

“I want to say we closed about four or five sections of roadway within the City of Lampasas,” said Chief Sammy Bailey, of the Lampasas Police Department.

The decision to close the roadways came after a swift water rescue on Monday morning around 2:00 A.M. Lampasas Police officers saw a gray jeep that submerged in water along the creek near Copper Springs Park.

“One of the officers saw lights on the other side of the gated area and saw the vehicle coming towards him, but he didn’t see it anymore,” said Chief Bailey.

Bailey said the officer sprung into action as he called for back up to save the woman.

According to a press release, the victim was calling for help and attempted to climb out the car from the side window. Luckily, she was saved.

“This water was moving extremely swift, and the vehicle, from what I understand, bounced and turned. And the young lady who was in the vehicle is very fortunate that the vehicle wasn’t swept all the way under,” Bailey added.

Photo of the victim’s car being towed. Courtesy: Lampasas Police Department

The victim released medical treatment as was released. The police department is urging drivers to not drive through low-water crossings.