Late soldier’s family hopes Fort Hood independent review sparks change

FORT HOOD, Texas – Kimberly Wedel, the mother of Gregory Wedel-Morales – whose remains were found in July – gets a frequent reminder of what happened to her son while he was stationed at Fort Hood.

She says it’s a sobering reminder she’d like to see less often.

“I feel like its every other day when I get on my phone and there’s another soldier missing, another soldier has died,” said Wedel.

A five-member civilian-led committee has been tasked to independently review Fort Hood’s command climate and culture.

The two-week investigation will look into how Fort Hood handles its commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness and how they address sexual harassment and assault.

Wedel hopes this investigation will be one of substance that offers more clarity.

“I hope that they really get to talk to some soldiers and talk to some people, some family members down there, and find out what’s really going on and find a way to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anybody else,” Wedel said.

For the last few months, we’ve seen family after family grieving the loss of a soldier with little-to-no answers.

This review and what it could potentially reveal about the culture of Fort Hood is something soldiers’ families like Gregory Wedel-Morales hold in high regard.

But she does have her fears when it comes to how the review could turn out.

“My fear is that they’re going to go down and try and just skim the surface and find some sacrificial lambs,” Wedel said.

She says she’s cautiously optimistic when it comes to her expectation right now.

“I want it to be real. I want them go in and find out what parts are broken and fix them,” she added.