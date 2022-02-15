A powerful system is expected to move into the Southern Plains on Wednesday, increasing storm chances throughout North and Central Texas. Showers will likely develop during the late morning hours, with a few rumbles of thunder possible by the afternoon.

The main thunderstorm threat won’t materialize until after sunset as a cold front moves in from the west. A line of storms is expected to develop and move eastward through the night. Strong to damaging winds will be possible along the leading edge of the line, with a potential for brief spin-ups along the line.

Right now, most of the strong to severe weather looks to stay north of Waco, Killeen and Temple overnight Wednesday.