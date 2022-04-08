We’ll be warming up this weekend, with temperatures returning to the 80s and 90s by Sunday. Elevated fire danger will continue this weekend, especially west of I-35. Breezy winds will continue.

A pattern shift will allow for showers and storms to return to Central Texas throughout the first half of next week. There will be a potential for severe weather Monday through Wednesday, with all modes of severe weather possible.

Continue to check back for forecast updates over the weekend for more details on timing and impacts.

Elevated fire danger will continue across our west each afternoon next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.