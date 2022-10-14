WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Latinos continue to be misrepresented in Hollywood. Actress, author, and key note speaker April Hernandez-Castillo shares the importance of showcasing Latinos on the big screens.

“Representation is absolutely key. And it was because of when I when I was growing up, I saw John Leguizamo and he was performing his one man show. And that was the first time that I saw someone who looked like me,” says actress/author April Hernandez-Castillo.

April grew up in the tough streets of the Bronx, during the crack epidemic era, seeing people with similar backgrounds like her encouraged her to follow her acting dreams.

“My heart was full of so much emotion because we never saw anyone who looked like us and who had also that New York East coast vibe,” says Hernandez-Castillo.

April landed her first major acting role in 2007 playing Eva on “Freedom Writers” which she says played a major impact in her life.

“It changed my life. It changed my trajectory. It also gave me the courage to share my story,” says Hernandez-Castillo.

Latino stories are often not shown in American media. Studies show only 7 percent in the media are Latino, and only 3% are Latina.

“But mostly we can write and create our own stories and tell it from our point of view, not from anyone else’s. And that’s the message I want to leave. Keep creating, keep writing, keep believing, and keep moving forward,” says Hernandez-Castillo.

April’s daughter is following her footsteps in the acting world and shares what it means to see her little girls face light up seeing people who look like her on tv.

“For my daughter to see that right now is just so beautiful and she is going to be an inspiration to other little girls,” says Hernandez-Castillo.