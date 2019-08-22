Law enforcement officers discuss school zone safety

WACO, Texas – With a fresh new school year rolling in for Central Texas school districts, local police are warning drivers to pay close attention in school zones.

The majority of Central Texas school districts began the school year within the last two weeks, so school zones before and after school are busy and packed with students.

“Local police departments know drivers have gone through the summer months without active school zones so now they are ramping up patrol and sending out a message. Be vigilant. Think of that child that’s crossing the street as your child and be safe as you would with your own child,” says David Williams, Waco ISD Police Chief.

Waco ISD Police officers are taking the first week of school to issue a friendly reminder to drivers.

“We’re going to be out and about letting everyone know that school is back in session and we want you guys to slow down,” Williams says.

But next week, they will begin enforcement.

Meanwhile in Woodway, enforcement has already begun with double the amount of officers patrolling school zones.

If you see a speed limit sign, somewhere close by there’s an officer making sure drivers comply.

“If you’re paying attention like we hope all drivers are doing, you’ll know when you’re in a school zone, so adhere to what that posted speed limit is,” says William Dudley, of the Woodway Police Department.

Be sure to comply, especially in areas where students are crossing the road.

“Make sure that, whether it’s a police officer in uniform or a crossing guard, that you adhere to their instructions. If they tell you to stop, stop,” Dudley says.

Even though it’s early in the year, several citations have already been issued – and officers say its for safety.

“We can only educate the children when they’re feeling safe, so we have to come out and do the things to make them feel safe and also put them in a safe environment so they can learn,” Dudley says.

To sum it all up, slow down in school zones. Stay off your phone and pay close attention this school year to ensure students’ safety.