Leaders get feedback on Elm Avenue Revitalization Project

WACO, Texas – Plans for sidewalks, handicap ramps, lighting, and more are on the list of things to add to Elm Avenue in Waco.

“The idea is to create a pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly corridor through Elm Avenue to kind of revitalize that historic feel through this process,” says Cody Petillo, the project’s engineering manager.

The leaders in the project met with members in the community Tuesday night to discuss what’s in the works for the more than $3 million project.

“We’re always wanting them to provide feedback as to what they’re wanting it to look. To make sure that we stick to what this neighborhood feels like as people come in here and people have lived here for their entire life,” Petillo adds.

The senior project manager outlines what people in the area can expect to see at the conclusion of the project.

“The design features a pedestrian lighting all up and down Elm Avenue. We have to make sure that it’s handicap accessible from MLK all the way up to Forest and Garrison,” says Scott Murrah, the project manager.

Their designers are hoping the new look not only pleases residents, but attracts business owners to the area.

“We’d love to see more businesses come in. When we do a facelift like this, people start taking pride in their community. The ultimate goal, like I stated, is to get some more commercial businesses moving in,” Murrah says.

Residents around are saying they like the direction this project is heading. After years of wanting it to happen, it’s finally in the works.

“We haven’t had development in a really long time, so we’re really excited about the new sidewalks, the streets, the ADA accessibility, and the preservation of our historical buildings,” says Jeanette Bell.