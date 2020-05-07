Leaders reveal 88 percent COVID-19 recovery rate as more businesses open

WACO, Texas – As more businesses are scheduled to reopen here in Central Texas, we’re getting a clearer picture showing the trend of COVD-19 cases among those tested in Waco and McLennan County.

To date there have been 92 COVID-19 cases – seven of those are active, with one hospitalized in critical condition. Of those 92 cases, 81 have recovered.

This is about an 88 percent recovery rate for McLennan County.

“The way that we beat it is to maintain our social distancing. We wear face coverings and we wash our hands and we stay home as much as we can. And with that, we have a pretty good chance of avoiding another wave. We don’t do that it will come,” said Mayor Kyle Deaver.

For hair salons and barbershops set to open on Friday, Mayor Deaver is recommending business owners control the rate of clients coming into their facilities, put social distancing procedures in place for customers, wear face coverings and keep all surfaces cleaned and sanitized.

Along with hair salons opening this week and gyms later this month, we’ve learned Municipal Courts will open May 18th, while in-person hearings in McLennan County are planned to begin on June 6th.

City leaders say they are working to balance staying safe with repairing economic damage to small business owners continuing to stress that the new openings is not a free for all. They say people should still take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread and the formation of a new wave.

“We know that we’ve got to continue to use these precautions or a new wave will come. It’s not whether it will come, it will come because of the asymptomatic spread that could pose to the people walking around that don’t know that they have it,” said Mayor Deaver.