Leadership change at Fort Hood

III Corps has a new leader.

Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II transferred leadership to Lt Gen. Robert “Pat” White Wednesday morning on Fort Hood’s Sadowski Field.

This comes as Lt. Gen. Funk is promoted, becoming commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

White is coming from United States European Command, where he served as director of operations. He and his wife, Emma, moved to Fort Hood from Stuttgart, Germany.

White earned his commission from Claremont McKenna College in 1986. He has served in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and South Asia over the last three decades. HIs combat deployments for Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.

White has served in III Corps units before. From July 2017 through March 2018, while commanding the 1st Armored Division, White led ground operations in Baghdad during the final defeat of ISIS in Iraq. White’s headquarters reported to III Corps and Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

White’s awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor.

Below is a gallery of pictures from the ceremony: