Legal and health authorities clash on school reopening guidelines

WACO, Texas – Districts across Central Texas have been working around the clock to create a plan to reopen their schools this fall, all while juggling guidance issued by health and legal authorities.

“I have come to dread the new information that’s coming out daily, because it does feel like we’re getting yanked around a bit,” says Dr. Kincannon, Waco ISD’s superintendent.

She, like many Central Texas district leaders, is creating plans to re-open schools that too often have to be revised. This is because of clashing policy updates from local and state authorities.

For example, just one week ago, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District issued an order saying public schools and private schools county-wide could not re-open until September 8th.

On Tuesday afternoon, this order was countered by Attorney General Ken Paxton who says, “Nothing in the law gives health authorities the power to indiscriminately close schools – public or private.”

“It feels like its a political game and not focused on what’s best for students, and focused on safety and health guidelines,” Dr. Kincannon says.

Luckily, in this instance, the Attorney General’s guidance doesn’t alter Waco ISD’s fall plan.

“We were already on track to start our school year September the 8th. We’re going to stay on that track. That will be a choice of in-person instruction – our students or remote instruction,” says Kincannon.

The superintendent did clarify the update released by Attorney General Paxton was a “legal opinion” and not a health opinion.

Legally, the Attorney General’s guidance could get Texas high school athletes back in training for fall sports sooner than expected – but Waco ISD hasn’t announced any sports-related updates.

“You could begin practices back again based on the Attorney General’s recommendation. We’ll continue to look to our local health experts for 5A and 6A school districts. We have a little more flexibility because our season is starting later,” she says.

The district is working to balance health and legal guidance, but they say registration details will determine how the district approaches the upcoming school year. They are relying heavily on student registration to see what parents prefer in the fall.

“So we can understand our teacher and staffing needs and how many teachers might be teaching in-person and how many might be teaching remote,” says Dr. Kincannon.

This order released by the Waco McLennan County Public Health District was rescinded on Tuesday night.