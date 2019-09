Leon County deputies are looking for the man they say robbed the Brookshire Brothers grocery store in Normangee on Monday.

Deputies say they have identified Dean Allen Malone as a suspect in the robbery.

A security camera caught the image of the robber.

Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about him or the robbery is asked to call the Leon County .

Crime Stoppers tip line at 844-234-TIPS to be qualified for the reward