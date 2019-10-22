Lightning forces school closure in Aquilla

Classes are canceled Tuesday in Aquilla because of the thunderstorms that moved through early Monday morning.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Aquille ISD, lightning hit a water well at the Aquilla Water Supply System. It caused significant damage and cut off water to the school district.

Water is expected to be restored sometime Tuesday, but out of an abundance of caution, classes were canceled.

The school district also says that during Fall break, there were several upgrades performed on the cafeteria serving line. Without water, the district is uncertain they will perform properly.

The district has not made a decision on whether school will resume on Wednesday.