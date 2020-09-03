Lightning Strikes Destroy Homes Across Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Severe weather moved through Central Texas early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused downed power lines and flooding on West Stan Schuleter Loop in Killeen.

In Waco, lightning struck a two-story apartment complex on Overture Circle. The lightning knocked bricks out of the corner of the building and caused flames.

“Before I knew it, I just heard firefighters and EMT pulling up to the neighborhood. There were probably like ten SWAT cars and tens of firemen,” said Eric Nelson, a witness.

In Lace Lakeview, construction workers worked to repair a duplex at Meadow Park Road as lightning struck the roof and punctured a hole.

A fire immediately followed, but all four victims and a dog made it out safe. Lace Lakeview Fire Department credits working smoke detectors for saving their lives.

