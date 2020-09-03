Lightning Strikes Destroy Homes Across Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Severe weather moved through Central Texas early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused downed power lines and flooding on West Stan Schuleter Loop in Killeen.

Courtesy: Frankie McShirts

In Waco, lightning struck a two-story apartment complex on Overture Circle. The lightning knocked bricks out of the corner of the building and caused flames.

“Before I knew it, I just heard firefighters and EMT pulling up to the neighborhood. There were probably like ten SWAT cars and tens of firemen,” said Eric Nelson, a witness.

Bricks were knocked out of this Waco apartment building due to lightning strikes

In Lace Lakeview, construction workers worked to repair a duplex at Meadow Park Road as lightning struck the roof and punctured a hole.

Lightning strike punctures roof in Lacy Lakeview

A fire immediately followed, but all four victims and a dog made it out safe. Lace Lakeview Fire Department credits working smoke detectors for saving their lives.