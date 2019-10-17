Lights disabled at Groesbeck High School through act of vandalism

GROESBECK, Texas – The Groesbeck Police Department is currently investigating a case of criminal mischief.

The suspect(s) in this case damaged the lighting system at the Groesbeck High School Softball Field between Friday, October 11 and Monday, October 14. They removed the base cover from each pole, and then pulled and cut the electrical wiring, rendering the entire softball field lighting system inoperable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497 or by using the anonymous tip411 reporting system.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department