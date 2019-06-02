Little Caesars Shooting Suspect On The Loose

Beverly Hills Police released a photo of the suspect in Saturday’s shooting at the Little Caesar’s restaurant on South Valley Mills.

Beverly Hills police say the man is described to be about 5’10 (1.78 m), wearing a black NY sweater and blue jeans.

Officials say on the suspect walked into the restaurant around 3 P.M, demanded money, then fired; hitting a female employee in the upper body. The woman was rushed to an area hospital.

The suspect escaped on foot. Employees at businesses directly across the street say they are worried.

“It makes me pretty uncomfortable to know that he’s robbing places around where I work,” says Irmani Hackworth, a sales rep at the Cricket Wireless.

“I have to take out the trash [late at night] and you know he could be still around the area,” added Sebastian Olvera, a Subway employee.

Police say they need the public’s assistance.

[Their] help is most appreciated in locating this and getting him off the street, before he does it to someone else, says Thomas Schmidt, Beverly Hill Police Chief.

The suspect is armed and dangerous. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.