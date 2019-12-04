Live Oak Ridge Middle School “threat” unfounded

Killeen ISD reports stories about a threat at Live Oak Ridge Middle School have been determined to be unfounded.

A message was sent to parents about the incident.

Parents,

As soon as we learned of the comments of a potential act of violence regarding Live Oak Ridge Middle School we contacted KISD police. They are actively investigating to identify any students involved and determine the validity of the claim.

At this time the threat is unfounded, but as a precaution we have increased police at the campus.

The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and we always deal aggressively with any such report.