Live: President Trump arrives in Austin for tour of Apple manufacturing facility

On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Austin, TX, to tour a new Apple manufacturing plant and tout the company’s recent expansion, which includes the creation of thousands of new jobs. Apple CEO Tim Cook will join President Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump for this visit.

“We’re building the Mac Pro — Apple’s most powerful computer ever — right here in Austin because we believe in the power of American innovation. Like every product we make, the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the US, and we’re proud to support 2.4 million jobs across the nation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

While on the tour, President Trump, Tim Cook, and senior administration officials will hear firsthand from employees about how the products are assembled at the facility. This plant announcement has been made possible through the President’s pro-growth and pro-business economic policies, with every Mac Pro made at the facility labeled, “Made in the USA.”

This visit follows the President’s trip to the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch in Johnson County, TX, last month.

Additional Background on Apple’s Announcement

On December 13, 2018, Apple announced a major expansion of its operations in Austin, TX. This included an investment of $1 billion to build a new 133 acre campus. The new facility will accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000. Due to this expansion, Apple is expected to become the largest private employer in Austin.

In Summer 2018, Apple signed the Trump Administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, committing to create 10,000 training opportunities for American workers and students over the next five years. Apple CEO Tim Cook is also a member of the Trump Administration’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

Apple is responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states, four times the number of American jobs attributable to the company eight years ago.

Apple is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023, which the company announced in January of 2018.

Apple also directly employs 90,000 employees in all 50 states, putting the company on track to create 20,000 new jobs across the US by 2023.