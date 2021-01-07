Local activists highlight hypocrisy after Capitol Hill riot

WACO, Texas – Central Texas wasn’t lacking when it came to peacefully protesting social injustice last year. However, the “peaceful” component always maintained its prevalence.

This is because authorities strictly prohibited violence of any sort during demonstrations.

Patrick Arryn, who helped organize marches after the death of Michael Dean, says he knows about it first-hand.

“Just seeing the comparison on how I had to do a thousand things to make sure my protest stayed peaceful, and then to see yesterday on TV thousands of people bombard what’s supposed to be one of the safest federal buildings in our country, it’s just disgusting,” said Arryn.

Activists from Waco’s own Black Lives Matter movement say they watched in disbelief as the riots in Washington D.C. escalated.

“I was really disappointed, but not necessarily surprised. Which was even more disappointing within itself,” said T’Neyah Thomas, a social justice activist in Waco.

She says deep down she knows if they were to act in violence, the headlines following would look a lot different.

“That was white privilege put on full display yesterday for the whole world to see. Not just America, not just Washington, but the whole world to see,” Arryn said.

More of their disappointment stems from leadership they say made the rioters feel emboldened.

“To allow that energy to manifest and allow his supporters to believe that type of behavior and conduct is America, I believe, is pretty sad. Really disappointing.”

Though they’re disappointed, they say the violence in Washington doesn’t deter them from their plans to peacefully fight social injustice.

“We should always take the higher ground, because that’s what our ancestors have done. We have a legacy to hold on our backs,” Thomas said.