Local animal shelter running out of room

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas desperately needs your help.

Due to an influx of dogs, the shelter is running out of space for them all. To make room, dogs are sharing kennels and even being housed in the conference room. If something isn’t done about the need for more room soon, some of these dogs may be running out of time.

But you can help by fostering or adopting a new furry best friend.

Mike gray | humane society volunteer coordinator

“We have a lot of great dogs. There’s probably over 150 dogs, and a lot of really good ones. So if you’ve ever thought about adopting a dog or fostering a dog, we would love for you to come up to the Humane Society of Central Texas today,” says Mike Gray, Volunteer Coordinator.

If you adopt, several of the dogs are ready to go home with you today.