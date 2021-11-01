Local artists bring community together with Día de los Muertos artwork

WACO, Texas – Día de los Muertos is observed on November 1st throgh the 2nd. Local artists came together to display their artwork and celebrate those who have passed away.

“This ofrenda is for the community, and we invite people to bring the pictures of their relatives that pass away,” says local artist Rocio Ramirez-Landoll.

Rocio Ramirez-Landoll takes months to prepare for her annual traveling ofrenda. She incorporates different elements of the offering.

“I invite the community to bring a candle or some food or some toys or some….any object they loved when they were alive,” says Ramirez-Landoll.

She changes her display every year to attract more people. This year she contributed children skeletons.

“Sometimes I remember, ‘Oh, I played this! I played marbles! I climbed the trees!’ or ‘I am in the swing,'” says Ramirez-Landoll.

Jesus Rivera, another local artist, was excited to have his artwork featured at Waco’s first ever Día de los Muertos parade and festivities.

“I got a chance to work on those two sculptures, just for four weeks. It takes two months to construct one,” Rivera says.

He says these skulls, or calaveras, are not something to be scared of.

“It’s just a reminder how, Mexicans, we get very close with the dead,” say Rivera.

Both artists are happy to see they are able to bring the community together and share part of their culture.

The community will be open until November 3rd. You can find it behind the Lula Jane’s restaurant in Waco, located at 406 Elm Avenue.

Rocio is inviting the community to take part, and to bring a picture of their loved ones who passed away.