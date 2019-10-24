Local auction captures Americana

WACO, Texas – A&S Auctions in Waco is having an extravagant two-day auction this weekend featuring items from the Buddy and Paulette King collection, tallying over 3,000 pieces of vintage furniture, firearms and western memorabilia.

A&S co-owner Samuel Franks has been in the auctioning business for decades, but is still impressed by this collection.

“We will have one of the finest collections of vintage firearms, Americana, western collectibles, American antique furniture,” Franks says.

The collection is so big that this is the second session of auctions. Even so, A&S says they expect it to take another year to sell off all the items.

Throughout the thousands of items up for auction this weekend, there has been one set that is sought out above the rest.

“I think the thing that has gotten the most interest is the Lone Ranger’s gun belt and hat and scarf that he wore and used in appearances from 1982 to 1986,” Franks says.

The hat, scarf and gun belt are situated front and center on the main counter at the hall.

An open house will take place Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to showcase the items. The auctions are on both Saturday and Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m.