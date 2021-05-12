Local bars and restaurants react to permanent to-go cocktail bill

WACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday allowing for Texas bars and restaurants to permanently offer to-go cocktails.

The program started on a temporary basis in 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown to help businesses continue to push product.

“It’s great. There was obviously a time where we needed every bit of income,” George’s restaurant General Manager Chris Cady said. “It takes a lot of money to keep a big restaurant going, so that helped us a lot to get through that time, so every little bit helped.”

The Dancing Bear Pub in Waco was one of the few in the area to offer to-go alcohol before last year – this being beer.

While owner Paxton Dove believes the bill is a good deal for small businesses, it also squanders the advantage his bar once had.

“That was a big part of our sales, and that being available now, everybody will probably bite into that,” Dove said. “We’re going to have to figure out how we’ll go forward.”

Even though most of these places are fully open, they still plan to use to-go cocktails as an extra source of income.

“I think this just adds another revenue source for restaurants and bars,” Dove said. “[It] basically lets them have another venue to make money.”

Texas is now the tenth state to adopt the to-go cocktails on a permanent basis.