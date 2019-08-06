Local blood bank asking for donations to help El Paso survivors

HEWITT, Texas – Local blood centers are doing their part to help the survivors of the deadly mass shooting in El Paso last weekend.

Center organizers are urging Central Texans to come in and donate, as each center is dealing with low supplies.

“So the first time, at least that I can recall, was the Texas A&M bonfire collapse,” says Jaclyn Owen.

Although Jaclyn lives 600+ miles away, she says she hopes she can help.

“I’m O-negative, so it goes with anything. So I really feel like it can help somebody out there,” Owen says.

She wasn’t alone. There were others coming in throughout Monday to give what they could.

Blood center organizers across Central Texas say supplies are low during the summer months.

“We really need our donors to step up and continue to come in and give,” says Vickie Carpenter, of Carter Blood Care in Hewitt.

She’s encouraging everyone to come in and give back, especially during this time of grief.

“Because it’s the blood on the shelves in times of a crisis that’s going to save lives,” Carpenter says.

The American Red Cross of Waco is also doing their part. They are holding a special blood drive on Thursday, which will be put on by a volunteer from El Paso. In a statement, the Red Cross tells FOX44 in part:

“Over the coming days, we will continue to work with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support both communities and the loved ones of those who have been harmed.”

Magnolia is also looking to help, stating on Twitter:

“Magnolia Market will be donating net profits from this past weekend’s sales to organizations helping the victims, their families & the communities impacted by the recent tragedies. We’re organizing a blood drive in Waco for Magnolia employees and visitors in the upcoming days.”

“It takes 45 minutes out of my day, and you can save a few lives,” Owen says.