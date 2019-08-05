Local blood supply crisis declared, donors sought

Carter BloodCare says the community blood supply, especially the red blood cell inventory, has hit a crisis level that ranges beyond the expected summer lows.

Any unanticipated surge in blood needs by a local hospital could deplete the inventory in a matter of minutes.

They note that blood cannot be stocked indefinitely and there is no substitute for it. It must come from donors.

First National Bank of Central Texas is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at 7500 W. Woodway Drive.

First National Bank of Central Texas is also hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at 1835 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Both drives will be held in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time at either location, contact Dan Ingham at (254) 761-6072.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 at 2911 Herring Avenue in the parking lot of Herring Professional Building on the Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Stephanie Jacobson at (254) 202-4660.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.