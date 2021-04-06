Local business hopes to see more tourism in Waco after Baylor takes home trophy

WACO, Texas – With the Baylor Bears bringing the National Championship trophy home, a local business owner hopes to see more tourism in Waco.

“Anytime Baylor has an event, and they do really well, and that brings upscale of people, a lot of people come in for Baylor activities and Baylor events,” says Errol Moorhouse.

The championship brought so much joy to the City of Waco, Moorhouse hopes it will help his store out.

“Baylor is so instrumental in whether they have activities going on, we see a whole influx of Baylor people coming down here, and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Baylor,” says Moorhouse.

Debbie Marks and her daughter Lauren are proof of this. They traveled far from home just to pick up some championship merchandise.

“We’re from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and visiting family from San Antonio, and my sister works for Baylor, so because we stayed up late watching the game last nigh,t we came up to Baylor and drove around campus to see where the celebrations were and buy some merch,” Debbie says.

With Baylor being a main attraction to Waco, Moorhouse says local businesses like his depend on Baylor activities.

“We get people from all over the country, finally getting more and more people going to Baylor and stuff. I think it will help for them to win that championship. It will be a certain boost for Baylor, which means a boost for us, too,” says Moorhouse.