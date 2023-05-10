WACO, Texas (KWKT/FOX 44) — For those last minute people who still don’t know what they’re doing or what they’re gifting their mothers this Sunday, now is the time to put your thinking caps on.

Whether you are a child, spouse, or family-friend struggling to find the perfect Mothers Day gift, sometimes going back to the basics never hurts.

Gifts like flowers, cards, and even sweet treats!

Cindy Sommerkamp with locally owned Hewitt Florist, shares that their business has been preparing months in advanced for one of the busiest days of the year.

“We use flowers to demonstrate our love and appreciation because mothers cherish those feelings and those sentiments more than anything,” says Co-owner Sommerkamp.

She continues, “It’s just important to say thank you. And that kind of appreciation is what we do here. And every single thing that goes out, we understand how much it means.”

As a staff full of mothers themselves, those at Hewitt Florists understand the importance of pouring love into each arrangement and delivery they do for occasions like Mothers Day.

They will be closed on Sunday for the special weekend but you will still have plenty of time to find the perfect set for your loved ones.

On the other side of town, those at O My Cakes & More inside the Richland Mall, will be open on Sunday for those who want to gift their mothers a tasty treat.

Co-owners Pedro Pierda and Jarone Lang have sweet deals for a variety of their bakery goods this Mothers Day.

“We have 10% off all day Sunday. 10% off of everything,” says Co-owner Jarone.

Co-owner Pedro continues, “We have a variety of cheesecakes and other than that, oh, we got cookies and we have other type of snacks. But you come in and get anything you want. As long as we’re here, we’re here to serve you.”

You can also make special requests for treats at the O My Cakes & More Bakery.

Happy Mothers Day to all the moms from us at FOX 44 News.