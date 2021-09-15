Local businesses share how they are surviving the pandemic

HEWITT, Texas – When the pandemic started back in March 2020, it changed many people’s lives – and for several small business owners, it left them in the unknown.

“People have pivoted and been able to not just open businesses, but find different aspects of business. That they didn’t know that they were going to be able to use meaning,” says real estate agent Daniela Rodriguez with Turner Behringer Real Estate.

Daniela and her husband just branched out with their own real estate business, even though they moved into a new city not knowing anyone – and going through a pandemic, they were able to see a silver lining.

“We had this thriving community ready for us to come in and do work, and even though we weren’t able to meet in person, people were very ready to to get business done,” says Rodriguez.

2020 was difficult for several businesses, as some went under during the pandemic – but for small business owner Spencer Ferrell, this wasn’t the case. Ferrell opened up Drive Hydration Spa earlier this year.

“Our business actually kind of thrived during the pandemic, just because we do high dose vitamin C immunity bags,” Ferrell says.

Last year showed business owners how to adapt to keep their businesses afloat.

“When we did open, we were mobile. We have a trailer to kind of keep costs down, and we would just drive it out to people’s houses or to different events,” says Ferrell.