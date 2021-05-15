Local businesses sponsor all dog adoptions at Humane Society

WACO, Texas: Five local businesses, all owned by Greg May and his family, are teaming up to sponsor all dog adoptions at the Humane Society of Central Texas this week.

Earlier this week, the shelter was in dire need to get dogs out and into loving homes.

“We were at Code Red, which means the shelter was full,” Humane Society executive director Paula Rivadeneira said. “When the shelter is full and animals continue to come in, that means we might have to euthanize some animals to make room, so we got really nervous for a little while.”

When May saw this, he and his family decided to step in and help.

“I can’t stand the thought of having any animal euthanized because there’s too many animals in the shelter,” May said. “That’s why, when it got to this capacity, I said we want to do something to help.”

The May family owns Greg May Honda and Hyundai as well as the Pretty in Pink Flamingo Boutique, Z’s at the Curry and Z’s Brew at the Curry, with all coming together to sponsor the adoptions.

“The staff were nearly in tears when we heard from Greg May that he and his family and their businesses were going to support these adoptions,” Rivadeneira said. “It’s such a big deal to have that support from him and from the rest of the community because we know, with his help, we’re going to get these animals out of here.”

With the free adoptions, the shelter says they have been much busier than normal this week, already adopting out over 90 dogs.

Those stats sit just fine with the May family.

“I absolutely hope they adopt every single dog,” May said. “I hope we have to donate the money for every dog in the shelter, it would be the greatest donation I’ve ever made.”

The free adoptions will end Sunday at 1 p.m.