Local church adjusting to new orders by Gov. Greg Abbott

WACO, Texas – After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to lift the mask mandate, churches across Texas are deciding to resume services as normal – or gradually make the change.

Samuel Doyle is the pastor of Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, who has decided to slowly make the change.

“Because of the nature of what we do, we can’t go back fully to 100 percent,” Doyle said. ‘We can’t go back to extended amounts of time where people are sitting together unmasked.”

Doyle’s decision is heavily dependent on his congregation.

“It’s simply not safe at the moment, and we want to do everything we can to not put anyone in a position where their health is put at risk,” Doyle said.

The church will continue the polices they already have in place, and stick with one Sunday service a week.

The worship facility holds 500 people – but for now, only 50 people are allowed at a time.

“We wear masks the entire service,” Doyle said. “People who serve in the service, you can take off your mask. But if you are sitting in service, you have to wear your mask.”

Social distancing is required in each row, with some rows off limits.

As a way to keep the rest of the congregation engaged at home, the church live streams the services.

“We do online through our Facebook group, and most of our membership still participates in life of the church virtually,” Doyle said.

Pastor Doyle says for now he will continue with the current practices, but is attentive to what the people in his church want moving foward.

“Our plans are to continue to move gradually,” Doyle said. “To continue to talk to one another, and to see what we are comfortable with, and what we are ready to do based on that move forward.”

With many churches across Texas left with decisions during this time, he shares some encouragement.

“Regardless of whether you attend service online or {in person}, still make it a point to make worship a part of your intentional routine,” Doyle said.