Local church goes online after county disaster declaration

BELTON, Texas – First Baptist Belton Pastor Andy Davis will be preaching to a strictly digital crowd this Sunday.

Due to growing coronavirus concerns and Bell County banning any gathering of more than 50 people, Davis felt his church had no choice.

He is thankful, however, for the technologies he can still utilize. On Sunday his service will be broadcast on their website, Facebook, and YouTube pages instead of in his sanctuary.

“20 years ago, this technology wasn’t available. I don’t know what we would’ve done then,” says Davis. “Now the technology allows us to get in folks’ homes, and we’re grateful for that.”

The services will be pre-recorded and posted on their pages at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the time they usually meet.

The broadcast may also be a blessing in disguise, as it allows for their services to have a broader reach.

“It gives us some opportunities that we have not had before to reach more people because when you put this on YouTube, Facebook and everything else, there are people literally all over the world watching,” says Davis. “We know last week we had hits in several different countries, as well as all over the U.S.”

Davis believes that even if his pews are empty come Sunday, he will still have an attentive audience.

You can find out more about their online services here.