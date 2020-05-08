Local church invites graduating seniors to walk the stage in Baccalaureate Ceremony

NOLANVILLE, Texas – The Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville is making sure every graduating Central Texas senior gets a chance to walk the stage.

With COVID-19 leaving graduations for the Class of 2020 up in the air for some districts, the church decided to step in and host their first ever Baccalaureate Ceremony.

“We believe that America’s youth is certainly something worth investing in and so we want to encourage them all we can,” said Pastor Adam Garber, Northside Baptist Church.

That means students from across Central Texas, in county and out, graduating High School or College, all have the opportunity to walk the stage on May 31st.

A church in Nolanville is stepping up and giving all graduating seniors of Central Texas the chance to walk the stage in front of their loved ones. How they plan to do that, tonight at 5 & 6pm on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/Fbzu9bQhzl — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) May 8, 2020

“I know how important it was for me to walk and just to get the encouragement from someone and just for people to recognize the accomplishment of graduating High School and College and those things, it just meant the world to me,” said Pastor Garber.

The church has a Christian School, Northside Baptist Academy, and they needed to play how they were going to honor their seniors.

“We thought, why don’t we just open this up to our community, I’m sure there’s other families that are feeling the same burden than we have,” said Pastor Garber.

The ceremony will abide by CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s mandates during the pandemic.

“We’ll have the registered graduates come and they will be in the building, social distancing as Governor Abbott has said, and then one by one they will come to the door walk down the side walk, receive a certificate from us and everyone will get to cheer them on, straight down the stairs and straight to their cars to be quarantined with their families,” said Pastor Garber.

While the seniors are inside, parents and loved ones can see and hear them on a live-stream safety in their cars.

“We just want it to be the very best experience it can be for them, to have all the same feelings, all the same exercises maybe than anyone else graduating any other year would have,” added Pastor Garber.

To those graduating seniors feeling down because things didn’t go as planned, Pastor Garber prays you keep your head up.

“Everyone in life has obstacles, but they can be overcome,” he said.

The ceremony will be held Sunday, May 31st at 7 P.M. and you or your graduating senior have until May 24th to register.

Click HERE for more information.