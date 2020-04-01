Local Coronavirus survivor speaks out about journey with deadly illness

WACO, Texas – Twelve people have recovered from Coronavirus in McLennan County so far. They have lived through the symptoms and survived a virus we know so little about.

Exactly two weeks ago, 51-year-old Shelly Hall – who has called Waco home for over 20 years – experienced her first symptoms of COVID-19.

“The headaches, the body aches, the exhaustion, that was probably for me the worst of it all. Was I just could not get myself up and going,” says Hall.

Monday, March 16th was a normal workday for Hall at her financial firm. There, she unknowingly came in contact with a co-worker who didn’t know they had Coronavirus. Two days later, she started experiencing symptoms.

“I felt fine, and all of a sudden….midday, I was feeling very tired and no appetite. I started feeling like I might be getting a fever,” says Hall.

Her temperature was at 101.4 that night, then the symptoms got worse.

“I literally slept probably 20 out of 24 hours for the first five, maybe six days, because it literally takes everything out of you,” says Hall.

She self-quarantined for 14 days. During this time, she forced herself to continue eating and drinking.

“I didn’t want to eat. I didn’t want to drink. But I made myself drink a lot of water, take Vitamin C, and they say drink a lot of warm teas and things like that, so I did all of that,” she says.

With this fast-spreading virus, Hall says she’s afraid of the unknown.

“We don’t know what the long-term effects are, or to me I’m going, ‘Okay, am I really immune? Will it mutate to something else and then I get it again?’ So, I do worry about that,” says Hall.

To those who are currently battling the virus, Hall says it’s important to take care of yourself.

“Rest and drink a lot of fluids, because that seemed to be the only thing that gave me any energy at all,” says Hall.

Shelly is now fever free and symptom free of COVID-19 for 72 hours. She says she got the okay to go back to work, but she says she might wait until Monday to do so.

Shelly says she’s a very social person, and can’t wait to have face-to-face interactions again.